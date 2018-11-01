Golf pro Morland swings into Aurora Sports Hall of Fame

By Jake Courtepatte

When it comes to the Morland family, the game of golf is in the genes.

David Morland II was the pride of North Bay, Ontario in the 1960s golf scene, one of the greatest to ever come from the Northern region of the province in winning the Ontario amateur in 1960. His son, David Morland III, took to qualifying for the Canadian Tour throughout the 1980s.

Yet it is the fourth of the Davids, who moved with his family to Aurora at the age of four, that enjoyed the most success on the course: and now finds himself enjoying an induction into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

A budding star from his days of junior golf, Mr. Morland found plenty of success in his home province before heading to the United States to start his collegiate career, winning the Ontario Juvenile Championship in 1985. At just the age of sixteen one year later, he finished first in the Ontario Junior Championship before a second-place finish at the Canadian Junior Championship.

It was on the Kent State University varsity golf team that he first gained international attention, posting three wins at the collegiate level while being twice named an honourable mention as an All-American before graduating in 1991.

“I would just try to keep things on an even keel,” said Mr. Morland.

Yet the NCAA and the PGA are entirely different animals. Mr. Morland spent eight years on the Canadian Tour before his big break came through Q-School, having won his first Canadian Tour event in 1999 at the McDonalds’ PEI Challenge.

“I was like a deer in headlights,” said Mr. Morland about joining the ranks of the PGA professionals.

Though never able to find the low score after a grueling four rounds on the world’s biggest stage, Mr. Morland certainly made a name for himself: he played in 120 PGA events, right through until 2011, finishing in the top-ten on three separate occasions. He posted two more wins on the Web.com Tour as well, one rung below the PGA.

Perhaps his greatest professional moment was an accomplishment he achieved twice on his country’s home soil, earning the low Canadian round at the 1996 Canadian Open at Glen Abbey in Oakville and the 2001 Canadian Open at The Royal Montreal.

Mr. Morland is one of two athletes inducted into this year’s Aurora Sports Hall of Fame class, alongside one member each into the “Coach” and “Builder” categories.

Joining David Morland IV is celebrated Ironman competitor Paolina Allan, former NHL linesman Loring Doolittle, and longtime York University men’s basketball coach Robert Bain.

The Auroran will highlight the career of Mr. Doolittle and Mr. Bain in next week’s edition.

Held annually at St. Andrew’s College, the ASHoF Induction dinner is one of the most spectacular nights of the year in the Aurora sports community. This year’s dinner will be held on November 8, and more information can be found at www.aurorashof.ca.

