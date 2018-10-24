CHRISTINE’S CHRONICLES: Open for Business for 100 Days

October 24, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Christine Elliott, MPP

Newmarket-Aurora

Since my last column, our government has been working hard to deliver on our commitments. I am proud to say within the first hundred days we’ve kept our promise and brought real, meaningful change to Ontario.

As the MPP of this wonderful community, I wanted to let you know our team in Newmarket and Aurora is here for you and has got straight to work to make sure your voices are heard.

Every day we make it a priority to meet with constituents, community groups and local businesses– groups like Terradyne, a global producer of armoured vehicles in Newmarket, and Thermogenics, a leading boiler equipment manufacturer in Aurora. It’s amazing to see the innovation and progress happening in our community.

We recently opened our permanent office, located at the corner of Yonge and Mulock in Newmarket. And as part of a new initiative, I am pleased to be hosting an exhibition of artwork provided by the Society of York Region Artists (SOYRA) in our office. As a proud supporter of the arts, I look forward to the rotating exhibit throughout the year. The current exhibit features work by the SOYRA executive. I welcome all of you to visit and get to know me and your local, provincial team better. You can count on me to advocate for the issues that matter to you.

Throughout our campaign, I repeatedly heard the same message: life is simply unaffordable here in Ontario. That is why I am proud of the work we’ve done at Queen’s Park in the first hundred days. We have delivered on key initiatives that will help lower gas prices and reduce hydro bills, restore accountability and trust in government, and send a message to the world that Ontario is open for business. We are:

Scrapping the ineffective and costly cap-and-trade carbon tax and introduced legislation that will save the average Ontario family $260 a year and bring gas prices down by 4.3 cents per litre. We removed the carbon tax from natural gas bills, saving families $480 a year and small businesses $285 a year.

Cleaning up the hydro file by renewing the leadership of Hydro One and cancelling 758 expensive renewable energy contracts, generating $790 million in savings for the ratepayer.

Protecting Ontario workers and jobs with respect to the new United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Introducing efficiencies to tackle the $15 billion deficit our province is facing, found in the line-by-line audit we conducted.

Increasing GO train service in the GTHA, the largest GO train service increase in five years.

Launching an education consultation with a digital survey on our school curriculum.

Each year during flu season, many hospitals across the province have a hard time managing higher patient volumes, causing more people to be treated in unconventional spaces. It is simply unacceptable to see patients receiving treatment in hallways, storage rooms and boardrooms. That is why earlier this month, as the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, I announced this government is taking immediate action to reduce the strain on hospitals during this time of the year. This includes:

An additional $90 million to support more than 1,100 beds and spaces across the province to alleviate the strain on the health care system during the flu season.

Moving forward with the first 6,075 new long-term care beds representing the first wave of more than 15,000 long-term care beds the government has committed to build over the next five years.

Hallway health care is a multi-faceted problem that will require real and innovative solutions. Our government will continue to listen to the people who work on the front lines of our health care system as we develop a long-term, transformational strategy to address the pressures our system is facing.

These are just some of the reasons that make me so proud to be a part of a government that truly cares about the people of this province and how taxpayers’ dollars are spent.

There are, no doubt, many challenges ahead of us, but also a significant number of opportunities – opportunities to work together to make this province more prosperous for us all.

Christine Elliott’s community office is located at 16635 Yonge Street, Unit 22 in Newmarket. Her phone number is 905-853-9889 and she can also be reached at christine.elliottco@pc.ola.org. Please be in touch with any inquiries and concerns – we are ready to help.

Readers Comments (0)