Letter does not reflect views of Ratepayers, says former president

October 24, 2018 · 0 Comments

(Re: Ballard made real difference, readers contend. Letter published online Sunday, October 21)

My name is David LeClaire. I am, or rather was, the President of the Highland Gate Ratepayers Association.

The letter above was not issued by the Highland Gate Ratepayers Association (HGRPA) nor does it reflect any positions taken by the HGRPA.

I resigned over the letter posted above. Not because I do or don’t want Chris Ballard to be our Mayor. Each to his or her own conscience to cast their vote for Mayor.

I resigned because the letter was signed by two HGRPA directors after the HGRPA board voted in a democratic fashion not to make a political statement.

In my opinion, public dissent by a director of decisions taken by the HGRPA board, or any director of any board for that matter, is inappropriate, disloyal and lacks integrity unless the director publicly resigns their post.

Neither director has chosen to resign and one who acts as an officer of the HGRPA has delayed a communication to the HGRPA membership as directed by the interim President for almost 24 hours now.

I have received a number of truly supportive messages from supporters of all mayoral candidates who feel as I do about these actions. Far more than the number of readers of “readers who contend” that Chris Ballard made a real difference during our struggle with the OMB. Strange that I never heard from Chris during my tenure as President of the HGRPA.

Thank-you all for your support during the past three years.

David LeClaire

Former President, Highland Gate Ratepayers Association

Received Online: Monday, October 22

