Ministry seeks public input: Trustee candidate

October 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

As a trustee candidate in Aurora and King Township for the York Region District School Board, I would like to let the readers know that the Ministry of Education has recently put out a call for input from the public. Parents, students, educators and interested individuals or organizations are being asked to provide feedback on the education system in Ontario. To help the Ministry in its decision-making, it is looking for feedback on the following 7 topics:
1. Improving student performance in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
2. Preparing students with needed job skills, such as skilled trades and coding.
3. Improving provincial standardized testing.
4. Ensuring students graduate with important life skills, including financial literacy.
5. Managing the use of technology in classrooms, such as cell phones.
6. Building a new age-appropriate Health and Physical Education curriculum that includes subjects like mental health, sexual health education and the legalization of cannabis.
7. Developing the first-ever Parents’ Bill of Rights.
Details can be found at www.ontario.ca/page/for-the-parents. The deadline to participate is December 15.

Bob McRoberts
Trustee Candidate

         

