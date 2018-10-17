Letters

Reader questions Ballard’s sign colours

October 17, 2018

Does anyone else see the irony and hypocrisy in Aurora mayoral candidate Chris Ballard clearly distancing himself from his historical “red” past with his election sign colours?
After years of standing alongside ex-premier Wynne’s “red” party and helping to bury Ontario under insurmountable debt with their reckless spending, is he somehow trying to distance himself from his Liberal “red” connection by employing very non-Liberal colours on his election signs?
A leopard doesn’t change its spots….Aurora, let’s not let him forget his role in Ontario’s crippling debt and keep him out of our local government.

Greg Kessler
Aurora

         

