Gaertner has this resident’s vote

October 17, 2018

With so much negativity in politics these days, especially as we are in the midst of our second election in less than six months, I would like to give some due credit to one of our local candidates running for re-election.

Wendy Gaertner has supported many causes in this Town that I believe in. Whether it is advocating for a flood mitigation plan, saving the Henderson Forest, ensuring everyone has barrier-free access, preserving our local architectural heritage, supporting the Cultural Centre, or honouring the Oak Ridges Moraine protections, Wendy puts her heart and soul into her thinking and her actions. Her empathy and humility are rarities in the political landscape these days.

She has shown her tenacity in the pursuit to update the zoning bylaws to reflect Section 8 of the Official Plan. That she brought the important, yet somehow overlooked, issue of protecting stable neighbourhoods from incompatible development back to Council has shown her true depth of character. While most around the table sat on their hands rather than show real support for this issue, Wendy has shown integrity and determination to keep the issue at the table and in our hands.

Her courageous battles with the resistance in leadership and her indelible support for the residents of these older neighbourhoods that have fallen prey to incompatible, if not unscrupulous, development has proven to me that she has what it takes to sit at the Council table again.

To state it plainly, Ms. Gaertner has the right combination of guts and grace to take a seat once again on Aurora Town Council.

Good luck to all the candidates.

Neil Asselin

Aurora

