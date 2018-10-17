Mrakas has this resident’s vote

October 17, 2018 · 0 Comments
Over the last four years I have witnessed Tom Mrakas’ dedication to his constituents as a Councillor. He constantly answered questions, whether it be in person, over the phone, via email or social media. I had an issue which took some time to resolve however Tom did resolve it and kept me informed daily.
More than his dedication to Aurorans, Tom has the best interests of our amazing town at the forefront of his plan which is clearly evident by his track record. His priorities speak to every citizen and they are concerns that have been ignored both municipally and provincially for far too long.
This town needs a mayor who listens to the citizens and acts on their concerns. This town needs a mayor who is ready to tackle the issues that have been lacking attention for far too long. This town needs a mayor who is energized by their passion for the job. This town needs Tom Mrakas.
Stephane Perron
Aurora
