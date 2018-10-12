Kim clarifies wording of debate question

October 12, 2018 · 0 Comments
I would like to offer a bit of clarity with regards to a “quote” attributed to me.
During the Chamber debate, Mayoral candidates were asked to comment on the following question:
“Councillor Harold Kim (from his interview in the Aurora July 26, 2018) believes that the Aurora ‘Main Street’ should be located in the Bayview Corridor (aka Bayview Avenue) as opposed to the Yonge St corridor. What is your opinion on this?”
With greatest respect, that was not my position at all. With regard to the quote in question (please see the July 26, 2018 edition of The Auroran) I was referencing the exciting possibilities that the proposed “Main Street”-like development that Mr. Frank Stronach has planned for the Magna Lands.
In no way was it a suggestion that we move our downtown to Bayview Avenue.
Aurora has a downtown – historic Yonge street. The very heart of our community and I am a firm believer in the energizing of Yonge Street and the Promenade area. We need a strong business and social presence on Yonge Street, which is why I have worked hard with my Council colleagues this term to build on the work of previous Councils and residents and businesses to re-develop Library Square to spur on the redevelopment of our Downtown Core.
A strong central core is vital to a healthy community and I look forward to continuing to revitalize and re-energize our Downtown core.
Harold Kim
Council Candidate
Aurora
