Open your eyes to “monster homes,” resident tells lawmakers

October 12, 2018 · 0 Comments
Having read your report on Stable Neighborhoods in the September 27 issue left me with two thoughts.
If this Council can not address the issue, acknowledging the negative impact on those neighborhoods, then perhaps we need to elect a new Council. Fortunately, I believe there is an election upcoming.
Second, if you don’t know what a “monster home” looks like, go take a look at one. There’s a few around, having already been built, and at least two under construction that I’m aware of.
This is not brain surgery, people!
Michael de Sousa
Aurora
