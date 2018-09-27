Voters are the losers in a floor crossing, regardless of party

A consultant will now provide some impartial advice on how Aurora can best protect its stable neighbourhoods. Council last week formally approved a notice from Councillor Wendy Gaertner last week to obtain the services of...

Business owners in Aurora’s historic Downtown Core have been working behind the scenes for over a year on establishing a new Business Improvement Area to steer revitalization.

If history can repeat itself, the Aurora Tigers are in for another strong regular season showing in 2018-19.