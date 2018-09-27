Letters

Voters are the losers in a floor crossing, regardless of party

September 27, 2018   ·   0 Comments

I read with interest the reaction to Leona Alleslev crossing the floor to join the Conservative Party.
This has been done before in our riding.
There is no law or regulation stopping an elected MP from crossing the floor to join the other political party.
Belinda Stronach did that when we elected her as a Conservative but she crossed to join the Liberals. No rule or law was broken.
Personally, I don’t like when this happens no matter who does it.
Until a law or regulation is brought in to stop this, we, as voters, are the losers.

Don Oates
Aurora

         

