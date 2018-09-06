INSIDE AURORA: There Once Was a Town … Part II

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Scott Johnston
It’s not quite the end of 2018, but let’s take a moment to look back at some news items this year in Aurora through that well-known story telling device, the limerick.
January – The harsh winter
This winter’s relentless cold, snow and sleet
Had us griping and admitting defeat
But we knew based on our clime
It’d only be a short time
‘Til we were complaining about the heat
February – Discussion of splitting the Town into wards
Some liked what a ward system provided
While others thought that option misguided
‘At large’, or new vision?
There was no clear decision
On this issue the Town was divided
March – Healthier
food choices in Town
Council voted that rather than treats
Town vendors would sell healthier eats
You can guess people’s surprise
When instead of chips and fries
Their choices were broccoli or beets
April – Wrong animal put on crossing signs
Avoiding animals on roads this year
Was putting Aurora drivers in fear
But warning signs the Town raised
Left all Aurorans amazed
That giant Leatherback turtles lived here
May – Accessing Hydro Reserves
Council, to pay for big Town projects to come
Said “the Hydro Reserves we’ll take it from”
But being no-one’s fools
They first changed the rules
To make it easier to access this sum
June – Niagara College obtains a long term lease on the Armory
For Niagara College the stars did align
Leasing the Armory would suit them just fine
But the cost, some said clearly
Would hit taxpayers dearly
So it was the plans’ foes who provided the whine
July – Treatment of trees
against Emerald Ash Borers
When borers found our ash trees nutritious
The Town waged a war most ambitious
Staff were sure they would win
If they used Tree-azin
But the pests found the substance delicious
August – Why the
Hallmark lands will have
two baseball diamonds
The Hallmark lands were meant to have one
Field each for soccer and baseball fun
But the soccer location’s
East-west orientation
Would have meant playing while facing the sun
September – Municipal election
This election should be quite a fray
With debates, ads and sound bites each day
It’s a mind-numbing show
But we’ve comfort to know
That the next one is four years away
Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com
