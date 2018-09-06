INSIDE AURORA: There Once Was a Town … Part II

By Scott Johnston

It’s not quite the end of 2018, but let’s take a moment to look back at some news items this year in Aurora through that well-known story telling device, the limerick.

January – The harsh winter

This winter’s relentless cold, snow and sleet

Had us griping and admitting defeat

But we knew based on our clime

It’d only be a short time

‘Til we were complaining about the heat

February – Discussion of splitting the Town into wards

Some liked what a ward system provided

While others thought that option misguided

‘At large’, or new vision?

There was no clear decision

On this issue the Town was divided

March – Healthier

food choices in Town

Council voted that rather than treats

Town vendors would sell healthier eats

You can guess people’s surprise

When instead of chips and fries

Their choices were broccoli or beets

April – Wrong animal put on crossing signs

Avoiding animals on roads this year

Was putting Aurora drivers in fear

But warning signs the Town raised

Left all Aurorans amazed

That giant Leatherback turtles lived here

May – Accessing Hydro Reserves

Council, to pay for big Town projects to come

Said “the Hydro Reserves we’ll take it from”

But being no-one’s fools

They first changed the rules

To make it easier to access this sum

June – Niagara College obtains a long term lease on the Armory

For Niagara College the stars did align

Leasing the Armory would suit them just fine

But the cost, some said clearly

Would hit taxpayers dearly

So it was the plans’ foes who provided the whine

July – Treatment of trees

against Emerald Ash Borers

When borers found our ash trees nutritious

The Town waged a war most ambitious

Staff were sure they would win

If they used Tree-azin

But the pests found the substance delicious

August – Why the

Hallmark lands will have

two baseball diamonds

The Hallmark lands were meant to have one

Field each for soccer and baseball fun

But the soccer location’s

East-west orientation

Would have meant playing while facing the sun

September – Municipal election

This election should be quite a fray

With debates, ads and sound bites each day

It’s a mind-numbing show

But we’ve comfort to know

That the next one is four years away

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com

