MP’s REPORT: Busy, Wonderful Summer

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

It has been a busy and wonderful summer here in Aurora and I hope everyone has a great week as we return to our regular routines.

My family and I had the opportunity to spend some quality time and have really enjoyed the many activities and events around town this summer.

On August 9, I was pleased to host a Canada Summer Jobs Luncheon for participating employers and students. It was a great opportunity to hear directly from our local employers and the students on the success of the program which provides essential job experience for our students. Every year, the CSJ program provides students here in Newmarket-Aurora and across Canada invaluable work experience, pay, and a real and fair shot at success in their transition from school to the workplace. Our youth are not just our leaders of tomorrow – they are leaders today, and I am proud to always support opportunities to help them succeed and grow.

Locally, the Canada Summer Jobs program provided 277 job opportunities to youth in our community, representing a total investment of $860,721. Thank you again to all the employers for participating in this year’s program and providing an opportunity for our students to succeed.

Thank you to all who attended my annual summer BBQ on Sunday August 19 – it was a great day at Fairy Lake Park with excellent weather, and even better food! I enjoyed seeing many of you out, and it was a pleasure to have the opportunity to speak to many people from both Newmarket and Aurora to hear what’s on their minds.

On August 21, I attended the Eid al-Adha celebrations with the Al-Abrar Association in Aurora. Eid is a time to celebrate with friends and family and also to reflect on the values of community, patience and charity. I’m proud of the welcoming and diverse community we have, where we can join together with different faith groups to celebrate the days that are important to them.

On Friday August 24, I was honoured to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Meadows Retirement Residence Phase 2 on Leslie Street in Aurora. Building on the first phase which was opened in August 2016, The Meadows is a caring community that allows seniors to live together in a comfortable, contemporary lifestyle surrounded by Aurora’s great nature green spaces and trails.

It was a great time with great food at the 2018 Town of Aurora Ribfest at Machell Park was held on August 25 & 26. Kash and I went to sample some of the delicious food and hear some great music, including some of the contestants for the “Hoedown Showdown” what talent!

I was pleased to hear that the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour will visit Aurora on December 8 & 9. Mark this date on your calendar as this event will be a fun family event for all to attend, and an opportunity for our community to showcase our local hockey talent and spirit!

The 29th Annual Magna Hoedown is coming up on Friday September 14 and Saturday September 15 and I look forward to this great community event in support of our local organizations. Congratulations to all the community groups who have worked so hard to sell tickets for the event and the raffle. Get your raffle tickets if you haven’t yet!

On Monday September 17, I will return to Ottawa as Parliament resumes for its fall session. Over the past three years, our government has been hard at work to support Canadians and we’ve made great progress together. I look forward to the upcoming legislative session as our government continues to work hard to improve the lives of all Canadians.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with federal matters.

We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

Readers Comments (0)