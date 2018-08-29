CHRISTINE’S CHRONICLES: Promises Made, Promises Kept

By Christine Elliott, MPP

Newmarket-Aurora

Fifty-six days. As I sit and write this column, today’s end will bring to a close the fifty-sixth day our government has been sworn into office, working for the people of Ontario.

And what a summer it has been!

I am incredibly honoured and humbled to have been elected here in Newmarket and Aurora as your MPP. And for that you have my utmost gratitude. But of course that honour comes with enormous responsibility.

As I said throughout the election campaign as I met many of you at your doors, in coffee shops, or out on Main Street, you can count on me to advocate for the issues that matter to you.

That is why our office was one of the first community offices across the province that opened to the public. Since July 3, we have been busy fielding appointments, phone calls, emails, and walk-ins from you, our constituents.

As well, I have been excited to meet with a number of local stakeholders like CMHA York and South Simcoe and Bully Free Community Alliance, as well as with local officials including Mayors Dawe and Van Bynen, to understand more about their challenges, priorities, concerns – and most critically how we can work together to advance important issues here in our community.

I was also honoured to be invited to join Premier Ford’s Cabinet as Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care. Throughout my life I have been drawn to the many issues that impact and are impacted by our health care system, and therefore determine the health of our communities. For too long I have watched many parts of that system – a system that has the potential to be the envy of the world – fall further and further into disrepair.

That deterioration ends now.

A strong, sustainable, world-class health care system – that includes ending hallway health care and building a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions strategy – is the legacy I want to leave for my children and yours.

And that is just part of our government’s agenda.

Throughout our campaign, as I visited neighbourhoods and residents all across Newmarket and Aurora, I heard a common theme: life is simply unaffordable here in Ontario. That is why I am proud that we got straight to work to deliver on the promises that we made to the people to save families money, make life more affordable and bring accountability back to government.

Our government called the Legislature back almost immediately after its swearing-in for an unexpected summer sitting to get to work on our priorities. I am proud to report that after fewer than two short months we have worked with the people of Ontario to deliver real change, including:

Passing the Urgent Priorities Act, including immediate action to protect students by ending the York University Strike, and bring transparency and accountability to Hydro One.

Passing the Better Local Government Act, which will reduce the size and cost of City Council in Toronto and prevent gridlock in York, Peel, Muskoka and Niagara by removing yet another layer of elected politicians.

Taking immediate action to clean up the scandals, mismanagement and waste inherited from the previous government by striking an Independent Financial Commission of Inquiry under the leadership of former British Columbia Premier Gordon Campbell. We also launched an outside line-by-line audit of all government spending in order to get Ontario’s finances back on track.

Introducing the Cap and Trade Cancellation Act that, if passed, will save the average Ontario family $260 and bring gas prices down by 4.3 cents per litre.

Challenging the constitutionality of the federal government’s plan to impose a carbon tax on Ontario families, workers and businesses and joining Saskatchewan’s similar challenge of the federal government’s job-killing carbon tax.

Advocating for Ontario jobs, Ontario workers and Ontario businesses threatened by the current trade dispute with the U.S., including direct diplomacy from both the Premier and Jim Wilson, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, south of the border.

Cancelling all pre-construction Green Energy Projects as part of the government’s commitment to bringing hydro bills down by 12 per cent.

Announcing the reform of OHIP+ to make it more sustainable by focusing benefits on those who do not have existing prescription drug benefits, while continuing to guarantee that every child and youth still receives the prescription drugs they need.

And that’s just the beginning. We look forward to continuing to deliver on our mandate to improve the lives of the residents of Newmarket-Aurora and all across Ontario.

These are just some of the ways we can say: promises made, promises kept.

Christine Elliott’s community office is located at 238 Wellington Street East, Suite 203 in Aurora. Her phone number is 905-750-0019 and she can also be reached at christine.elliottco@pc.ola.org. Please be in touch with any inquiries and concerns – we are ready to help.

