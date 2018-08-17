2018’s Student Athletes of the Year honoured at Council

August 17, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Brock Weir
They’re now in the final weeks of a well-earned summer of rest and relaxation after pushing themselves to be the best on the baseball diamond, on the soccer pitch, on ice, and in the pool, but Aurora’s 2018 Student Athletes put on their best and headed to Town Hall where they were celebrated for their achievements.
The Student Athletes of the Year program is an initiative of Sport Aurora, the local organization representing more than 40 local sports groups.
Soccer player Allan Dean, an honoured member of the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, was on hand to introduce this year’s honourees.
“Thank you on behalf of Sport Aurora for the opportunity to recognize outstanding young athletes attending the school system in Aurora,” said Mr. Dean. “Each athlete was selected and named by the school for athletic excellence in their chosen sport. The recognition of these student athletes highlights their achievements in the community.
“Attracting young people into sports programs engages active minds, promotes physical and mental fitness, and a sense of achievement – qualities that bode well for the future. Sport Aurora, through its member stakeholders, provides opportunities in sports and recreation programs for people of all ages. I am very excited that the recognition of these young athletes is an added bonus in the Sport Aurora recognition program.”
This year’s honourees are:
Isabella Ahmed
(Aurora Grove)
Sara Alonzi
(Aurora Heights)
Paige Anton
(St. Jerome)
Zere Christie-Beaumont
(St. Joseph)
Ryan Clutterbuck
(Holy Spirit)
Isabella Coutts
(Light of Christ)
Lauren Daniels
(St. Maximilian Kolbe)
Denys Derbinskyi
(Devins Drive)
David Durbano
(Our Lady of Grace)
Gabbie Duthie
(Devins Drive)
Marley Frost
(Regency Acres)
William Haines
(Light of Christ)
Hayden Heinrich
(Cardinal Carter)
Andrew Ionnides
(Holy Spirit)
Kendra Keyes
(Our Lady of Grace)
Mikayla Law-Heese
(Dr. G.W. Williams)
Aimee Marciniak
(Devins Drive)
Jamie MacLean
(Devins Drive)
Julia Micic
(Cardinal Carter)
Lukas Nacevski
(Lester B. Pearson)
Andrew Parsons
(St. Jerome)
Brooke Piper
(Aurora Grove)
Jack Piper
(Lester B. Pearson)
Matthew Quattromini
(Aurora Grove)
Santhosh Rajmohan
(Rick Hansen)
Abhigna Ravipati
(Rick Hansen)
Samantha Ribeiro
(Light of Christ)
Felicia Roel-D’Angelo
(Holy Spirit)
Naveen Shnoudeh
(Holy Spirit)
Hannah Smith
(St. Joseph)
Ryan Smith
(Light of Christ)
Ryan Stewart
(St. Maximilian Kolbe)
Natalie Tanaka
(Devins Drive)
Julian Tsukada
(Northern Lights)
Hannah Vibien
(Lester B. Pearson)
Ethan Vice
(Aurora Heights)
Sam White
(Regency Acres)
Rebecca Xu
(Wellington)
Kishore Yogaraj
(Aurora Grove)
Austin Zenneri
(Wellington)
