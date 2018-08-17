Emotion vs. Logic

(Re: Ford “blowing up traditional norms”, August 2)

Mr. Doughty does not offer any evidence to support his emotional rhetoric that “Destructive, anti-democratic impulses are driving decision making from the American White House to Ontario’s Pink Palace.”

Premier Ford is responding, as he has promised, to the concern of many parents over the lack of parental input into Ontario’s Sex Ed. Curriculum and the age inappropriateness of the subject matter.

Only 4,000 parents were sent a survey link and only 0.001% of parents of elementary children in Ontario responded. Many parents are relieved that a new sex ed. curriculum will not be implemented without valid parental input.

How are changing Toronto’s election rules to reduce the number of Toronto Council seats to align with the Federal and Provincial election districts, undemocratic? There have been too many articles to count on the dysfunctionality of having 47 Toronto City Councillors.

Democracy is not based on a particular number of Councillors but rather how the Councillors are elected and whether they can actually accomplish matters that are in the best interests of their constituents.

Contrary to Mr. Doughty’s misrepresentation that Ford will defund mental health programs, he is actually investing part of the $1.9 billion earmarked for mental health care into training police and first responders on how to manage interactions with people dealing with mental health issues and addictions. This is badly needed given the lack of training in this area and borne out by recent high-profile cases.

There are arguments for and against having the electorate vote on the Chair for York Region just as there would be for Police Chief, Fire Chief and Directors of Boards of Education. Only a superficial thinker would state that Ford is ‘robbing citizens of their right to vote.’ If the electorate does not vote, it will be our elected representatives who will vote on our behalf on these positions which is also part of a democratic process.

Of course, the “elites” in our educational institutions, media, and celebrity class think that anything that does not fit with their views is destructive and undemocratic despite all logic.

Shelley Wister

Aurora

