Development signs should be banned if outside Region

August 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

I would like to suggest to all members of Aurora Council that they consider a ban on new home development signs on all Town and Region roadways when the location of the development is not in York Region, or when the signage is more than 5 kilometers from the development site.

As you know, local businesses need to thrive in order to maintain the Town’s vitality and these out of town promotional signs distract from local business efforts to attract attention and commerce.

I fail to see the benefit to citizens of York Region and especially to Aurora citizens when the signage is for developments in Cookstown, Innisfil, Alliston and other equally distant locations.

Earlier this year I forwarded my concern to the Mayor who stated that it was the domain of the Region on major roads such as Wellington and Bathurst, but apparently as our representative on Regional Council, he did share nor raise my concern.

I would hope that Town Council would consider advancing this issue and approach the region about this practice.

For the record, I am not employed by a local business with a stake in the issue other than concern for local businesses and for the aesthetics of our community.

Apparently what is good for the Region’s Councillors may not be good for the Region’s citizens.

Tom Robinson

Aurora

