Pedersen isn’t the only problem traffic area, says reader

August 1, 2018   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Traffic calming measures coming to Pedersen Drive following plea from neighbours, July 5)

I agree with everything said.
The whole area from Wellington St. to St. John’s Sideroad to Bayview is an accident waiting to happen.
I live on John West Way at Civic Square Gate. The traffic on John West Way is horrible, I see it every day.
People are using this road as a cut through to Bayview. Driving is aggressive, vehicles passing on this road, in this high-density area: park, senior’s residence, condo buildings.
I’ve seen and heard cars with very noisy mufflers, revving engines, drag racing later at night, especially on the weekends.
I have spoken to the sergeant at the local police detachment, I was told they don’t have enough police cars to monitor the streets.
Someone is going to get seriously hurt.

J. Mayer
Aurora

         

