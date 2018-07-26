Letters

Ballard’s election statement is “disingenuous,” says reader

July 26, 2018   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Former MPP Chris Ballard confirms Mayoral bid, July 12)

It was with incredulity I read in last week’s Auroran that recently unemployed MPP Chris Ballard was announcing a mayoral run, casting our Town as some downtrodden community falling behind its GTA neighbours due to “years of political mismanagement.”
Disingenuous to say the least.
Mr. Ballard was a member of the first Council that he claims has lost its way.
“It’s time to get Aurora back on course,” he says without saying what course that is.
In my opinion, having attended many Council and committee meetings over the past 18 months, the Town is “on course” under Mayor Geoff Dawe’s leadership.
As Dawe put it in the same edition of The Auroran, “Aurora achieved the highest rate of job growth in York Region, attracted two major hotel investments, two corporate headquarters, a new post-secondary education program and was twice listed by business publications as one of the best places to live in Ontario.”
Aurora has been decidedly well served by Geoff Dawe as our Mayor.

Frank Snape
Aurora

         

