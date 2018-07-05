Letters

Reader questions “fiscal sense” of Armoury roof choice

July 5, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Wow, Council sure can spend our tax dollars. Making the decision to clad the Armoury in a zinc roof at over 12 times the cost of a metal roof but only a life span 2 1/2 times longer than the metal appears to be a rather poor monetary decision.
How does that make any fiscal sense?
Pay $30K today for a metal roof. At the rate of inflation, at the end of the metal roof’s lifespan it would cost slightly over $60K to replace. So, after 80 years the cost of a metal roof would be slightly over $90K. However, Council chose to spend $380K for a roof that would be coming to the end of its lifespan at the time the metal roof requires replacing.
If a metal roof were used, after 80 years, we would still be ahead by approximately $290K.
Also, how can the Town architect propose such a fiscally irresponsible solution and then Council goes along with the recommendation?!
This is being very flippant and not fiscally responsible with our tax dollars.

Juergen Daurer
Aurora

Editor’s Note: The actual cost for the metal roof is $200,000. The $30,000 figure stems from other exterior work.

         

