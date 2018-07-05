MP’s REPORT: Summer in Full Swing

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

Summer is in full swing here in Aurora, and the Canada Day long weekend saw some scorching heat. But, that didn’t stop lots of us from getting out to the many events to celebrate the 151st anniversary of Canada’s Confederation.

I hope you had a great Canada Day!

Andrea, Kash, Kolton and I always enjoy the pancake breakfasts, live musical and cultural performances and fireworks. I was happy to see many of you enjoying yourselves, even in the extreme heat. Canada’s birthday town always does Canada Day well.

July 1 is always a special day – it is an opportunity for us to celebrate what it means to be Canadian with our neighbours and friends, and to enjoy the start of our Canadian summer. We truly live in the greatest country on earth, and the vibrant celebrations and community spirit prove it!

This year, July 1 had additional significance to it. Our government announced on May 31 that we would introduce reciprocal dollar-for-dollar countermeasures in response to the unacceptable treatment of Canadian steel and aluminum producers by the United States.

Through my role on the International Trade committee, I have made it a priority to ensure Canadians stand to benefit from fair trade, and will continue to fully support Canadian producers and manufacturers. After extensive consultations with Canadians from coast to coast to coast, our government has published the final list of countermeasures of up to $16.6 billion on imports of steel, aluminum and other products from the United States which came into effect on July 1. The full list and further information can be found here: www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2018/06/canada-stands-up-for-our-steel-and-aluminum-workers-and-industry.html

This is an important test for Canada, and it is crucial for us to maintain a united front. We will always protect Canadian workers and Canadian interests. As key allies and partners in NORAD and NATO, the Canada-U.S. relationship is our most important, and we are both integral to each other’s security. It is absurd to think that trade with Canada, in any industry, could represent a national security threat to the United States. We will continue to monitor our trading relationship with the United States as we work towards a renegotiated NAFTA, and will take any additional steps needed to support Canadian workers, industry and competitiveness.

We will play a proactive and constructive role, but Canada’s objective has and always will be a good agreement, not just any agreement, in regards to NAFTA.

My office is ready to provide you with more information on these tariffs, as well as the support we will be providing to the affected industries.

