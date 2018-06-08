Elliott, Parsa elected Aurora’s representatives at Queen’s Park

June 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s two Progressive Conservative candidates handily won the right to represent you at Queen’s Park on Thursday night.

In Newmarket-Aurora, PC candidate Christine Elliott ousted incumbent MPP Chris Ballard, Minister of the Environment.

With 58 of 60 polls in Aurora’s north riding reporting early Friday morning, Ms. Elliott secured 47 per cent of the vote with 23,329 ballots cast in her favour.

In second place was Melissa Williams of the NDP with 23.8 per cent of the vote (11,768 ballots), followed by Mr. Ballard just behind with 23 per cent of the vote, or 11,336 ballots cast.

“To all the residents of Newmarket-Aurora, we’re ready to bring real change to Ontario, starting tonight,” Ms. Elliott told supporters, joined on the dais by her three sons at her Newmarket campaign office. “During the 10 years that I served as an MPP, and for all of the travels I have done since then, I have heard the same thing. No matter where I went, no matter where I went, I heard, ‘Christine, I need your help; I am trying to feed my children, clothe them, pay my hydro bill and it is becoming impossible. Or, outside, I’ve heard, ‘I can’t get my mother into a long-term care home’ and ‘I can’t get a family doctor for her.’ Do you know what else they said to me? They said, ‘Will you listen?’ Such an honest, simple request.

“Here’s my answer to them, to all of you tonight, to everyone in Newmarket-Aurora: Yes, we are listening. Yes, we hear you. Yes, help is on the way.”

Speaking to The Auroran after her victory speech, the former Whitby MPP said she plans on planting firm roots in the community and has been looking at listings to purchase a home in the riding.

Further south on Yonge Street, PC candidate Michael Parsa secured the newly-minted riding of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill with 56 per cent of the vote, or 25,214 ballots cast in his favour.

He was followed in second place by Naheed Yaqubian of the Liberal Party with 21.6 per cent (9,718 votes), and Katrina Sale of the NDP with 18.04 per cent (8,116 votes).

The Iran-born Mr. Parsa was greeted by a raucous crowd at Aw, Shucks where he delivered a poignant message to supporters.

“This journey for me started a few years ago. I joined the Conservative party in 1993. Never in my wildest dream did I think that a young immigrant to Canada would one day have the opportunity to run for office and be elected,” he said. “The reason I get up every day in my campaign and I tell my team, ‘win or lose, that we have won already,’ is because of you, Canada, Ontario and all Canadians who gave me an opportunity. You have given every young immigrant who is in this room a chance to say, ‘I can do it. I can make it. Canada will allow every single one of us to live the dream.’”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)