Lacrosse Saints close CISAA season with a loss

By Jake Courtepatte
The varsity St. Andrew’s Saints will be in tough while looking to repeat as CISAA lacrosse finalists.
In a league that has annually seen St. Andrew’s do battle with St. Michael’s College of Toronto for the lacrosse title, Upper Canada College surprise SAC with a 15 – 7 win to open the season in late April, before the Saints bowed to St. Michael’s 11 – 6 in week two.
The Saints got the better of Upper Canada last Friday, beating the Blues 7 – 4 in an uncommonly low-scoring game, switching to a defensive system they will be looking to emulate when they meet UCC in this weekend’s CISAA semifinal.
The varsity Saints reached last year’s final before bowing out to St. Michael’s 10 – 7, a rematch of the 2016 final that saw the Saints earn their first Independent league title since 2009.
The Under-14 Saints squad had their season ended by Upper Canada in last Wednesday’s league semifinal, falling on the road by a score of 10 – 5.
