Headline News » News » News and Sports » Sports

Lacrosse Saints close CISAA season with a loss

May 23, 2018   ·   0 Comments

2018-05-24-07

By Jake Courtepatte

The varsity St. Andrew’s Saints will be in tough while looking to repeat as CISAA lacrosse finalists.
In a league that has annually seen St. Andrew’s do battle with St. Michael’s College of Toronto for the lacrosse title, Upper Canada College surprise SAC with a 15 – 7 win to open the season in late April, before the Saints bowed to St. Michael’s 11 – 6 in week two.
The Saints got the better of Upper Canada last Friday, beating the Blues 7 – 4 in an uncommonly low-scoring game, switching to a defensive system they will be looking to emulate when they meet UCC in this weekend’s CISAA semifinal.
The varsity Saints reached last year’s final before bowing out to St. Michael’s 10 – 7, a rematch of the 2016 final that saw the Saints earn their first Independent league title since 2009.
The Under-14 Saints squad had their season ended by Upper Canada in last Wednesday’s league semifinal, falling on the road by a score of 10 – 5.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-05-24-01

Holy Spirit students flex their green thumbs

After the playground de-paving, students focus on native plants and veggies.

Basketball, golf, triathlon stars among the Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018

Their prowess on the basketball court, golf course, and the varied terrain of the triathlon have made them recognized individuals in their sports, but now they are being recognized by their hometowns.

Hallmark land decision sparks debate on community needs

Council split on whether to build two baseball diamonds on land, a baseball diamond and soccer pitch -- or to flip the land for a profit and use the money elsewhere.

2018-05-24-07

Lacrosse Saints close CISAA season with a loss

The varsity St. Andrew’s Saints will be in tough while looking to repeat as CISAA lacrosse finalists.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open