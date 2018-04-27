Kennedy infill application raises neighbour concerns

April 27, 2018 · 0 Comments

An Open Letter to Council

(Re: Infill development would bring six homes to Kennedy Street lot, April 12)

I have lived in Aurora for about 25 years and I have loved it until now.

It comes as a complete surprise that you have been reviewing this application for a couple months, I think I read? Why were we not informed of this? We get details and questionnaires on relatively minor issues of road humps and so forth but not something very important like this? Thank you to Brock Weir for bringing this to our attention and it would have been much better if our Council could have done it!

I think Bill 139 has given Aurora Council the authority to make OMB type decisions. I thought I was in favour of this as we could make local decisions that were best for the Town and its residents, and we could hold our Council accountable for their decisions. Our Council could show empathy, fairness and transparency to local issues but that is not happening here.

First, I understood when I bought this house that it was flood plain behind us, so it could never be developed. Is this not true? It floods there, so who would build? Unless they are planning on dumping 100’s of loads of soil and so forth as that would be the only way?

Second, is it not an environmentally sensitive area as many birds and animals like rabbits, gophers, foxes, raccoons and so forth have nests there? What did the environment assessment state? Also, it is definitely closer than the 30 meters minimum Vegetation Protection Zone required by law.

Thank you to Councillor Gaertner for noting this also. That diagram in the proposal is not correct.

Third, the layout does not match Lensmith, Kennedy or Deerhorn layout, or even Creeks Meadow as [there is] no road behind neighbours backyard.

Fourth, on June 27, 2017, Council enacted Comprehensive Zoning By-law 6000-17, so there should be a 2-year moratorium on zoning changes.

According to Brock Weir, Marco Ramunno is quoted as saying “This area wasn’t captured within the interim control bylaw area because it is an area that already contains larger two storey dwellings.”

This is not correct. There are no two storey structures.

It is actually Mr. Len Smith son’s property from the old farm with a pool and a garage barn. Mr. Len Smith told me before his death that he planted those trees when he was a boy, so they are over 100 years old now.

Next, why are Councillors Mrakas and Thompson pushing this project so hard? What is their motivation?

Thank you to Sandra Humfryes for showing some empathy in stating she would not want a road behind her backyard.

Who here in a clear conscience would vote for a road behind their backyard? I would wager that none of you would, so you should vote for the same here and disallow .So, I would sit in my backyard and there would be a road? That is ridiculous! Who here has a road behind their backyard?

John Mayo

Aurora

Readers Comments (0)