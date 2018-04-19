MP to host forum on cannabis regulation

April 18, 2018 · 0 Comments
Over the past couple of months, my team and I have received many requests for more information regarding the upcoming legalization and regulation of Cannabis.
In order to achieve our society’s goal of preventing criminals and organized crime from profiting from the illegal sale and distribution of Cannabis, while ensuring Cannabis is kept out of the hands of our Canadian youth, it is important for all of us to clearly understand the new laws and how they will be implemented and enforced.
Please join me for a Town Hall on Cannabis Regulations at Richmond Green Secondary School on Saturday, April 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that I will be hosting with MP Bill Blair, former Toronto Police Chief and current Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice and to the Minister of Health.
Thank you to everyone who joined me on Saturday at my Exchanging Ideas Town Hall to discuss a wide range of topics from the economy and the environment, to cyber security and democratic reform.
By working together, regardless of our political stripes, and listening to ideas we agree with, ideas we do not agree with, and ideas we have not even thought of yet, we are making an investment in democracy and creating a vision for what we want our country to become.
I look forward to seeing you on April 28.
Leona Alleslev, MP
Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill
