Community mourns loss of long-time editor and journalist Bill Rea

April 11, 2018

By Mark Pavilons

The Caledon community was shocked to learn about the sudden passing of veteran journalist, editor and resident Bill Rea.

Rea, 60, passed away early Sunday morning at his home in Caledon, of an apparent heart attack.

Rea spent the bulk of his 30-plus-year journalism career in Caledon, working tirelessly to bring residents the news of the day.

Rea was seen in every corner of Caledon, with notebook in hand and camera around his neck. He was the epitome of community journalism. He was known for his fairness in his reporting.

Rea, who had a degree in political science, loved politics at all levels and followed the local scene for decades. His encyclopaedic memory and knowledge served him well.

Rea was also known for his unique sense of humour.

“As a community we are deeply grateful for the life and work of Bill Rea,” said Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson. “Bill connected with his readers through a shared sense of community.

“Whatever was happening in Town, you could count on Bill being there to capture the moment.

“He was well known for his dry wit and clever sense of humour.

“Bill always looked beyond the obvious attention grabbing headline and focused on the human and community elements of a story.

“He was one of the last true gentleman journalists.”

All this week a book of memories for people to sign will be placed at Bill’s usual spot at the media table in Caledon Council Chambers.

Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Beth) Early-Rea. Dear brother of Michael Rea. Dear brother-in-law of Paul Early and Michelle Bailey-Early. Cherished uncle of Jacob and Jenna.

The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S., Bolton, Friday afternoon 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, April 14 at 11 a.m.

