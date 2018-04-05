Letter from Conservative “misleading”

April 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Auroran chose to print a “letter” which was mass mailed to all community newspapers, in Liberal held ridings, from Lisa Raitt, Conservative MP.
This form letter maligned the Newmarket-Aurora MP Kyle Peterson for voting “against Canadians’ basic freedoms”. You can always count on Ms. Raitt to misinterpret and thus misinform Canadians about most Liberal government initiatives.
The Conservatives have spent the last month misleading faith groups by claiming that the attestation on the Canada Summer Jobs application is a “values test”.
Their false and misleading statements totally misinterpret an attestation that only has to do with actions and activities funded by the “Summer Jobs” program.
The groups opposed to the wording of a new declaration on the application for the program are concerned that jobs funded by the program and activities of the groups being funded must respect the reproductive rights of Canadian women.
It is not too much to ask that government funding not be used towards paying for students to protest outside abortion clinics and distribute graphic anti-abortion pamphlets.
Reproductive Rights are considered a human right in Canada.
The attestation that Ms. Raitt is spreading propaganda against simply asks that the funded groups respect individual human rights in Canada. “Respect” is all that the Liberal Government is asking groups to
commit to.
David Hanna
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.