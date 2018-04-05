Letters

Budget election “carrots”

April 4, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario Government budget is out, allowing, among others, for some relief for the elderly.
Seniors over the age of 85 should be allowed to claim the CRA disability credit, most being far less mobile or quite dependent on others for their daily well being.
It will also assist in defraying the rental cost of a golf cart, for the twice weekly round of golf (being an element of the Government’s stay fit program), as walking the course is too arduous at that age.

Alex Vander Veen
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-04-05-08

Christine Elliott confirms Newmarket-Aurora PC run

Anti-whistling program comes off the track – for now

A proposal to halt train whistles as they come through Aurora has been taken off the track and put in the rail yard – at least for now.

Careless smoking cause of house fire last week

Careless smoking is named as the cause of a residential house fire on Elyse Court last week.

2018-04-05-06

Tigers cornered by Dukes in NorthEast final

The Tigers’ roar seems to have been stifled, at least for the time being.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open