Budget election “carrots”

April 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Ontario Government budget is out, allowing, among others, for some relief for the elderly.
Seniors over the age of 85 should be allowed to claim the CRA disability credit, most being far less mobile or quite dependent on others for their daily well being.
It will also assist in defraying the rental cost of a golf cart, for the twice weekly round of golf (being an element of the Government’s stay fit program), as walking the course is too arduous at that age.
Alex Vander Veen
Aurora
