Ratepayers clarify stance on Stable Neighbourhoods study

In order to clarify any misunderstanding of our position on the Stable Neighbourhoods Study, we write this with the agreed understanding that we are not against the building of new homes.

We recognize that the demolition of existing homes that are not structurally sound or too small to make way for new homes that can accommodate modern needs is an important part of revitalization and growth.

We are, however, asking for specific bylaws that encourage new builds to respect the scale and character of homes within the neighbourhood. In addition, we are also asking that any new development seeks to enhance the established neighbourhood character rather than overpower existing homes or cause an undue adverse impact to the neighbourhood.

On February 28, the public gave much input in support of Councillor Gartner’s motion to change the building bylaws so “they reflect the Official Plan” and protect Stable Neighbourhoods from “incompatible forms of development.”

The public took the opportunity to express what differentiated the compatible from the incompatible. We recognize that in order to stay vibrant and relevant, every area needs to encourage growth and vitality through renovation and construction. But just like other areas of Town, we want guidelines to control how this happens.

Currently, we are not satisfied with the lack of conformity with the Official Plan that allows for incompatibility within the current context. Simply put, we would like to see all new construction that respects the scale and character of neighbourhood.

Through a designation of Stable Neighbourhoods, we want policies that encourage building that is sympathetic to and maintains the existing neighbourhood context. It is laid out in the Official Plan of Aurora; Section 8.1.1-4. It was “written to direct change in accordance with Provincial and York Region Policy” approved by the Region and Council in 2011.

It is our hope that the Building Department will provide relevant information that will support the Plan and will result in a new set of bylaws to guide development that will understand and respect our Stable Neighbourhoods going forward.

Subsequently, it is our hope that with the study and our continued involvement, the Mayor and Council will continue to inform themselves towards a better understanding of our neighbourhoods and what makes them unique and valuable not only to us but to the identity of our Town in general. Only then can we expect you to write new bylaws that encourage compatible development.

It is our hope that builders that respect our community will continue to see the value in building here and those that don’t will be inspired to do better through the implementation of bylaws that are consistent with the Official Plan of Aurora and protect our Stable Neighbourhoods as stated therein.

Town Park Area

Resident Rate Payers Association

