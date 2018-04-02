UPDATED: Christine Elliott confirms Newmarket-Aurora run

April 2, 2018

After weeks of swirling rumours, Christine Elliott has formally put her name forward for the Newmarket-Aurora PC nomination.

In a statement released Monday night, the former MPP and PC leadership candidate said, “I have never been more convinced of just how much Ontario needs us. I would be privileged to join our slate of candidates.”

“To all residents of Newmarket-Aurora, you can count on me to do everything I can to fight for you at Queen’s Park,” she continued. “I hope I can earn your trust.”

Monday’s announcement also came with key endorsements, including those from former PC nomination candidate Bill Hogg and former Newmarket-Aurora Member of Parliament – and 2019 Federal candidate – Lois Brown.

“I have every confidence that Christine Elliott is the right candidate to lead Newmarket-Aurora into the next election,” said Ms. Brown. “She has a proven track record of fighting for local communities at Queen’s Park, and I look forward to working with her.”

Shortly after Ms. Elliott’s announcement, a further endorsement came out.

Charity McGrath, who was ousted as Newmarket-Aurora’s confirmed PC candidate last month after numerous appeals from local party members – and an appeal from Ms. McGrath herself against the party’s decision, which was turned down last Tuesday night – sthrew her support behind Ms. Elliott as well.

“After working countless hours over the past year as the PC Candidate in Newmarket-Aurora, I have decided to step aside and work with a wonderful person,” said Ms. McGrath. “Today I am proud to stand with an extraordinary Conservative, Christine Elliott. We are excited knowing that she has served this province in an exemplary way and will continue that legacy of work for our riding.

“We will continue to see unity strengthened through the support of Bill Ballantyne, President of the Newmarket-Aurora Riding Association. I personally believe that unity needs to be a top priority. I appreciate Christine’s desire to work closely with myself and honour the time and work I have put in alongside the volunteers who have invested time in the riding. I look forward to us working closely for the betterment of the riding and community.”

Ontarians are set to go to the polls on June 7.

If Ms. Elliott secures the PC nomination, she will face off against incumbent Liberal MPP Chris Ballard, who currently serves as Minister of the Environment.

Aurorans living on the north side of Wellington Street will continue to vote in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora, while residents on Wellington’s south side will vote for the first time in the newly-created Provincial riding of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill.

By Brock Weir

