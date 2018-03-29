Letters

Peterson voted “against Canadians’ fundamental freedoms”

March 28, 2018

Canada’s Conservatives understand that freedom from discrimination based on one’s deeply held beliefs is a fundamental Canadian right.
This is why we strongly oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s values test, which forces applicants seeking to receive funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program to prove that they agree with Justin Trudeau’s ideological positions. Now, many organizations have decided to not apply to the program.
That means hundreds of incredible local programs serving new Canadians, people with disabilities, seniors and more will go without funding this year.
When Canada’s Conservatives tried to fight this values test, your Liberal Member of Parliament, Kyle Peterson, stood with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and voted against Canadians’ basic freedoms.
We know that this values test has no place in a tolerant, multicultural society like Canada.
You can always count on us to defend the right of all Canadians to hold and express their deeply-held beliefs and values.

Lisa Raitt, MP
Deputy Leader
of the Official Opposition

         

