Former councillor weighs in on Regional rep

March 28, 2018

Over the years, Aurora has had its share of self-serving politicians, as most towns have had.

Case in point, West, Timpson, Pedersen, Buck and Olchoski all while on Council voted to name a street after themselves, rather than use names of others more deserving such as veterans.

Now, this current Dawe Council, rather than doing the best for residents who voted them in, decided to vote against giving residents a second voice on Regional Council. This would have been a great opportunity to have a better say in the Region.

Why, do you ask, would Council do such a negative action? Glad you asked. With an election year, why would certain Council members give the Councillor who should get this honour an advantage in the upcoming election?

Why would Dawe and his Council followers, and Mrakas and his followers, give the current Deputy Mayor, John Abel, an advantage for this year’s drive to become mayor?

Abel, as Deputy Mayor, should have position on Regional Council under normal circumstances but this is a far from normal council.

Sad, but true – and a continuation of the self serving politician.

Nigel Kean

Port Dover

(Editor’s Note: Council’s decision was not for the Deputy Mayor to be a second voice on Regional Council in addition to the Mayor, who remains Aurora’s sole voice at the Council table. Rather, Council voted against appointing the Deputy Mayor as an alternate if the Mayor is unable to attend a Regional Council meeting.)

