SENIOR SCAPE: The Sound of Music

March 28, 2018

By Christina Doyle

“Music acts like a magic key, to which the most tightly closed heart opens.”

― Maria Augusta von Trapp



As our wonderful Evergreen Choir is diligently practicing singing their music, I can only speak for myself as I say Maria was right. Music heals whatever ails you, that even the hardest of hearts can soften.

The major and minor chords of our life are always playing beautiful music. I wanted to share this story with you because I want you to consider how fortunate many of us are. Unfortunately, some of us need to have pain as a wake-up call and remind us the gifts we have been given for whatever time God has given us.

Just for a moment think of all the sounds you heard this morning, birds chirping, a dear friend on the phone, a cat meowing, a dog barking, a loved one saying I love you, or the gentle rain against your windowpane. Think of how music can bring a calmness to your soul, a quiet that lowers your blood pressure and allows you to breathe deeply.

Being a part of the Evergreen choir has been a constant source of friendship, joy and sometimes of sadness as we share our concerns in our lives with each other. How blessed each of us are to be among those who love music and sing with all their might and with all their heart and still have kindness for each other. The choir, or any choir can be time well spent. It’s good for you and it will do you good in all aspects of your life.

Our gifted and extremely talented conductor, Dr. Richard Heinzle, who is a remarkably patient and sensitive individual that under his guidance, anyone can sing! We are truly grateful that he has been with us as we all get a little older together. I am proud to be a part of this amazing choir and consider myself so fortunate.

To the wonderful and supportive families that come out and support the Evergreen choir, to see grandma or grandpa sing, or who just plainly love listening to a choir, we all say a great big thank you! Our choir loves to see each and every one of you whenever we have a concert. You bring joy to our spirit!

Lastly, our precious Enid Maize, who had the fortitude and wisdom to see a need for a choir to begin here at the Aurora Seniors Centre, thank you for your vision! You gave us all a gift for which we are all truly grateful! We have come so far and yet we are all still learning new things.

So, if you’re looking for something new, something fun that will fill your heart with laughter, with joy, then please don’t hesitate; come on out and join a wonderful choir who will embrace you as one embraces a family member! We practice here at the centre every Wednesday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. If you love music, enjoy meeting people and you can hum, well that’s all you need, folks.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

HAPPENINGS

AT THE SENIORS CENTRE

ANNUAL GIANT GARAGE SALE will be held this year on a Sunday — April 29. Many wonderful things are on sale for next to nothing, so why not come out and see what you can find? There will be loads of books for sale, a white and diamond elephant sale and many more items, as well refreshments will be served. Anyone who wants to make a donation of items should take them to the Centre on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 between 9 am and 4 pm.

THE EVERGREEN CHOIR will be holding their Spring Concert on Saturday, May 26 at 1:30 pm with the doors opening at 1 pm. Tickets are $5 each, children 14 and under are free with a ticket, and you may purchase your tickets now at the Seniors’ Centre Reception.

SEMINARS ON WEDNESDAY are held on one Wednesday a month and start at 1 pm. The seminar in April is being held April 11 and the topic is Planning for a Great Life.

For more information on the Aurora Seniors’ Centre and all it has to offer, drop by 90 John West Way, visit the web site www.auroraseniors.ca, email auroraseniors@rogers.com or call 905-726-4767 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

