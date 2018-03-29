Never too early to pick your summer reads: United Church Women return with book sale

By Brock Weir

Spring is here; it’s time to plan your summer beach reads – or do a bit of spring cleaning to make room for more books to come.

Either way, the Aurora United Church Women have a great offer for you!

The Aurora United Church Women are in the middle of planning their third annual Spring Book Sale, which will take place at Trinity Anglican Church on Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Always a favourite among book hunters looking for that perfect piece of fiction, non-fiction, or something for the kids, the sale is only as good as the stock.

Donations of paperbacks and children’s books for the sale will be accepted at Trinity on Friday, April 13, from 4 – 7 p.m., and on Saturday, April 14, from 8 – 10 a.m.

“We are supporting local charities with the proceeds from our sale, and that is very important to our organization,” says volunteer Anne Ella-Arnold. “The sale keeps going because it seems there is always an interest in used books in our community. At the last sale, someone suggested to us that we should have it twice a year because it is such a wonderful event – but that was her personal opinion.

“It is a lot of work, plus we beg space, which we don’t currently have ourselves. We are very appreciative to Trinity Anglican Church for allowing us the space free of charge for our sale. And this sale is also the responsible thing to do from the point of going green because we’re recycling books instead of putting them in landfill!”

In the past two book sales, the Aurora United Church women have averaged about $500 per sale. It might not sound like much considering the amount of work it takes to get everything organized and in place, but every little bit counts for the benefiting charities – and it also provides the volunteers and community as a whole a chance for fellowship.

Among the charities set to benefit from this year’s book sale are the Aurora Food Pantry, Belinda’s Place, Blue Door Shelters, Gran Aurora, Hope House Community Hospice (formerly Hospice King-Aurora), Inn From the Cold, L’Arche Daybreak, Rose of Sharon Services for Young Mothers, Sandgate Women’s Shelter, 360 Kids, and Yellow Brick House.

“We’ll have a good variety of both fiction and non-fiction and lots of children’s books, which are always well received,” says Ms. Ella-Arnold. “The only thing we’re asking not to be donated are hardcover books for adults. Our non-fiction selection has also been quite good along with our fiction, so if there are any people in the community who are thinking this just paperback novels and so forth, it is not. We’re at the mercy of our donors, and we don’t know what it will be, but we always have quite a lovely selection.”

