Letters

Ensure Council protects “last of their kind” neighbourhoods

March 14, 2018   ·   0 Comments

2018-03-15-03

With all of the discussions around stable neighbourhoods in Aurora, our community of Regency Acres has a clear idea of what constitutes conformity and what embracing the character of such a lovely older neighbourhood means in terms of development.
We moved into this neighbourhood two years ago and wanted to make upgrades to our lovely 1960’s home, but it was vital to us that we became part of what made us love this peaceful, heavily treed neighbourhood, rather than try and change its character.
The result of which was a fully renovated and updated home that we know has been well received by our neighbours based on the numbers of thank-yous we have received by passersby.
As such we wanted to share before and after photos to dismiss some of the erroneous comments that updating parameters on development to stable neighbourhoods would impede renovation and property values.
Let’s all get behind ensuring council hears our voices and protects these “last of their kind” neighbourhoods.

Greg K.
Regency Acres
Aurora

         

