Queen’s York Rangers heading to nationals

By Jake Courtepatte

Six members of the Queen’s York Rangers will be skiing and shooting their way into Nationals after a strong showing at the regional biathlon competition in Sault Ste. Marie last weekend.

Holding up their reputation as some of the best shooters across the province, the Rangers corps took home one gold, three silver, and three bronze across the competition that hosted over 140 male and female cadets.

Master Corporal Daniel Rivera and Corporal Kevin Chang earned their first place finish by beating the competition by a healthy four minutes and twenty-two seconds in the team relay race of the junior male category.

The open female team of Sergeant Jessica Matile and Master Corporal Vivian Mullins earned silver in their team relay final, edging out the third place competitors by a narrow five seconds.

Only two seconds separated Warrant Officer Adrian Poncelet and Warrant Officer Alex Bolduc from the third place team, picking up the corps second silver of the day in the open male category.

Mullins and Poncelet also went on to win silver and bronze respectively in the junior female individual, while Chang took home bronze in the junior male individual.

Master Warrant Officer Yeonsu Choi rounded out the day’s medal count with a bronze medal performance in the youth female category.

“Thank you to Warrant Officer Liv Ewart for coaching and hanging in the range all weekend running rifles to the competitors, and everything else she did throughout the weekend for the team,” said team coach David Kasper.

“I’d also like to give a special shoutout and thank you to Warrant Officer Stav Goldenberg and Warrant Officer Yuki Kwan for volunteering their time to stand in the cold all weekend… you both might be as crazy as us for wanting to ski and shoot in the cold. Thank you for jumping in last minute and making this competition happen!”

The six moving on to the national competition in Brookevale, Prince Edward Island, later this year make up a healthy portion of the twenty-member Team Ontario, sending more than any other corps across the province.

“We do not yet know which cadets will be advancing to Nationals as cadet coaches and cadet officials, so its possible 2799 could be further represented at the national level,” said Kasper.

In the meantime, next up for the Aurora-based corps is the regional marksmanship championships in air rifle in Orangeville.

