MP’S REPORT

February 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora



It was great to lace up my skates and see so many people and have a chance to chat with them. It was amazing to see so many families there. Thank you to all the Aurora residents that attended and a special thanks to York Regional Police for joining us. It was a great success and I look forward to seeing you on the ice next year.

#TeamCanada is off to a roaring start to the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics with 10 medals to date including 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze! It’s inspiring to see the passion in our community and across our country for the athletes competing under our flag.

Kash, Kolton, Andrea and I are cheering on all of Team Canada as they compete with the world’s best, and especially two athletes from our community. Grabrielle Daleman, from Newmarket, has won gold in the Team Figure Skating event and Aurora’s own Derek Livingston gets his Olympic competition underway on Tuesday in the Men’s Halfpipe event. Go Canada Go!

It has been a busy few weeks with Parliament back in session for the winter sitting.

Our government remains hard at work finding ways to support the middle class and those working hard to join it to ensure all Canadians have the opportunity to succeed. Our government recently announced the successful conclusion of negotiations of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

This agreement will strengthen our economic relationship with the rapidly-growing Asia-Pacific region and help to support and create middle class jobs here in Canada.

On January 24 , I was happy to attend a great event by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce with the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Export Development Canada (EDC). During the Breakfast Information Session on Exporting & International Expansion, BDC and EDC provided great valuable information to many of our Chamber members to provide them with more tools to succeed internationally.

Andrea and I enjoyed the Aurora Winter Blues Festival Blues Bash Festival on Saturday February 3.

I am proud of the great music scene in Aurora with festivals and concerts throughout the year, and the Blues Festival is always a good one.

This year is the 7th Annual and features a great line up of artists including Juno award winner Steve Strongman. The Aurora Winter Blues Festival will take place on February 23 and 24 at St. Andrew’s College. Go to awbf.ca for more information and tickets!

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with any Federal Matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

Readers Comments (0)