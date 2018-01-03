Canada 150 medals honour community’s unsung heroes

By Brock Weir

They are fuelled by a passion for community, but they often put this passion in action quietly and with little fanfare. That all changed this fall, however, when Newmarket-Aurora MP Kyle Peterson honoured 150 residents of the riding with a special medal to mark a very special occasion.

The best and brightest volunteers from Newmarket-Aurora filled Northridge Community Church as one member of the community for each of Canada’s 150 years was recognized for their “unsung” heroism.

Whether they have worked behind the scenes as advocates for food security, seniors, or LGBTQ rights, each of the 150 individuals were, after a call for nominations was put out this past summer, nominated by members of the community at large for their “outstanding volunteer service and dedication to the community.”

“We wanted people who contribute to the community on a regular basis and just help make Newmarket-Aurora a better place to live through their own volunteer efforts,” says Mr. Peterson looking back on the ceremony. “What struck me was the number of people I hadn’t heard of, the unsung heroes who were nominated. It was great to learn about so many organizations and great people in the community that a lot of people don’t even know are around and all the great work people are doing.”

What struck Mr. Peterson about each of the recipients, he says, was a common refrain when he presented them with the medals themselves. More often than not they said, “I can’t believe I was nominated” or “I don’t even know why [my name] was put forward.”

“It was just the humility of people who were nominated; it just becomes such a routine and part of their daily life – their volunteer efforts, whether it was the hospital or a non-profit, or with sports teams or youth organizations, they didn’t see themselves as anything special. It was just such a normal part of their daily lives they didn’t realise someone else would see them as playing such an important role in our community,” he says. “To be honest, that overwhelmed me at some points. These are the people who make our community such a great place to live.”

These people were, in alphabetical order:

Jim Abram

Susan Abram

Elaine Adam

Naqi Ashan

Jim Alexander

Alex Ansell

Ken Antaya

Tyler Barker

Dorian Baxter

Jacque Bayley

Melanie Bell

Martha Berry

Jean-Paul Bichay

Elizabeth Blight

Tom Boswell

Kirk Bowden

Phyllis Brady

Laurie Braekboer

Marjorie Brewster

Judy Brunton

Rod Bruton

Nancy Cameron

Lynda Carusi

Erin Cerenzia

Bill Chadwick

Tracee Chambers

Don Chretien

Rob Clark

Michelle Clayton Wood

Julie Cochrane

Linda Condy

Tom Connor

Crystal Cook

Judy Craig

Jennifer Cuypers

Rosemarie D’Aguiar

Claire D’Aurore

Karey Dawe

John Dowson

Angel Dupee

Chris Dupee

Paul Dutton

Lily Edmunds

Chris Emanuel

Carrie Emerson

Leslie Everson

Jacqueline FainGold

Robert Fairs

Bonnie Fleishaker

Roy George

Rosalyn Gonsalves

Kerry Greico

Matt Haggerty

David Hanna

Dave Hanson

John Hardy

Roy Harrison

Athol Hart

Beth Hart

Patricia Hawke

Elisabeth Hempen

Steve Hinder

James Hoyes

Lori Hoyes

Maureen Huismans

Rob Hums

Jacqueline Hunt

Wasim Jarrah

Paul Jones

Jill Kellie

Erika Kerwin

Chan Khamphoomee

Greg Knuth

Danielle Koren

Teresa Kruze

Alda Lima

Reggie Lima

John Loughry

Rich Lunney

Janis Luttrell

Richard MacLeod

Glenn Marais

Donelda Martin

Gary Marston

Graeme Mason

Don McCallum

Eric McCartney

Sandra McCleary

Don McKnight

Steve McNaught

Glen McRobbie

Juliane McTavish-Goyette

Peter Miller

Kevin Mills

Adam Mobbs

Melanie Moffat

Trudy Montgomery

Jacob Montgomery

Jim Nesbitt

James Nuttall

Brian Patterson

Tom Pearson

Tara Peel

Judy Perry

Rohan Persaud

Glenn Playter

Jackie Playter

Juliana Playter

Wes Playter

Susan Popper

Rick Preston

Keith Profit

John Rank

Tammy Raper

Joyce Remy

Karen Richards

David Robinson

Richard Roos

Al Rover

Marilyn Savage

Doug Scott

Alejandro Segura

Lea Seymour

Melissa Shafa

Terry Sherin

Gina Shillolo

Ranji Singh

Marcia Sinclair

Dean Smalley

Michael Smith

Marilyn Sorochan

Elizabeth Sparling

Joe Sponga

Mike Springford

Sean Stephens

Barry Stock

Fred Stoneman

Peter Sturrup

Murray Taylor

Tom Taylor

Karin Theron

Lena Thorogood

Roxanne Van Bynen

Chole Vargas

Bessie Vlasis

Gail Waller

David Wattling

Dave Williams

Frank Young

Claudius Zujew

“I hope the people of Newmarket-Aurora realise how fortunate we are to live in a community where there are so many people who make giving back part of their daily routine and making giving back part of their lives,” says Mr. Peterson. “I have two young children who are very active in sports and they have great coaches and great organizations that are all volunteers and we’re very blessed and fortunate.

“We live in the greatest community in Canada, or one of the greatest communities in Canada, and a big part of that is the quality of the volunteers and the quantity of volunteers we have.”

Looking back over the Canada 150 commemorations in 2017, Mr. Peterson says the observances, from the Canada Day bash to Aurora’s inaugural Pow-Wow served to show “how far Canada, as a country, has come in 150 years and how much further we still have to go and what we can do.”

“Every Canadian should be proud to be Canadian and proud to be part of a country like Canada and accept the fact we have accomplished a lot but we are just beginning,” says Mr. Peterson. “There is much more to do and many more ways to ensure Canada remains a progressive nation, a beacon to many in the world on how to get certain things right. I just think it was a great year for Canada to rally around the maple leaf and keep working hard to make the country better.”

