INSIDE AURORA: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

December 20, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Scott Johnston

‘Twas the night before Christmas, it’d been a long day

Planning for that evening, was well underway

Despite the last minute rush, and deadlines to meet

Santa sat for a minute, and put up his feet.

Donning his glasses, he sipped from his tea

And drew an Auroran, from the pile by his knee

This paper covered that Town, with unbiased views

Santa found it the best source, to hear all the news

The first thing he read was a bit of a surprise

Council this year had voted to reduce its size

Next year he need not carry, nearly as much weight

If council put out only six stockings, not eight.

The Town’s old library would be torn down, he read

But once that was done they would build nothing instead

That was a decision he could not understand

Besides, that roof was a great downtown place to land

Then Santa read that in fact an option or two

For the Square had been proposed for council to choose

He was outwardly hopeful, but deep down afraid

It’d be twenty more years ‘fore a foundation was laid

Glancing at the next page the story to follow

About the armory was better to swallow

Food and wine would be sold there, as quick as a wink

Next year his team might even pop in for a drink

Vehicular challenges continued in Town

For endless parking chaos no help could be found

While Council with patience still hoped it would score

Funds for a new exit at Highway Four Oh Four

The Joint Ops Centre’s debut had drawn a big crowd

It was a structure of which the Town could be proud

It had all kinds of features, from big ones to small

It lacked only funding to pay for it all

For the Town’s local Bridge Club the year had been hard

Playing on in Aurora was not in the cards

While for schools good news was there were now more spaces

But sadly in portables – unpopular places

He then read of a change at Aurora Peace Park

The addition of something that left quite a mark

For a moment he feared that his team might be harmed

But the Light Armoured Vehicle had been disarmed

Santa sat back and jotted some notes on his list

Then re-read it to make sure nothing was missed

He shook his head as he set The Auroran down

Every year brought surprises, in that little Town

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com

Readers Comments (0)