MP’s REPORT: Parliament winds down for winter

December 13, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

As the 2017 parliamentary sitting begins to wind down, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ottawa. Parliament Hill is adorned with festive lights and ornaments, and a blanket of snow covers the city. I am very much looking forward to returning home.

Our government remains hard at work implementing our plan for real change and an economy that works for everyone, and that gives each and every Canadian a fair shot at success. And our plan is working – we continue to lead the G7 in economic growth, and over 600,000 jobs have been created since our government came into office.

Recently, on Thursday November 16, I was proud to attend the Aurora Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business Excellence Awards Gala Dinner & Ceremony. Guided by a theme of celebrating the Magic of Business, the evening was a splendid display of the thriving, innovative business community we enjoy in Aurora and an opportunity to recognize the achievements and contributions of our local business leaders. It was great to see this important event return to our community.

Congratulations to all the finalists in the five categories, and to the award recipients: Artistica Ballroom Dance Studio, Aurora Orthodontics, Whitehots Intelligent Library Solutions, MR Menswear, Community and Home Assistance to Seniors (CHATS), and Food in Motion.

As 2017 winds down, so too do the celebrations for the 150th Anniversary of Confederation. This year saw Canadians from coast to coast to coast come together to celebrate our country’s history, and to look forward to the next 150 years of Canadian ambition and success. From enjoying free access to all national parks to the many memorable Canada Day celebrations across our country, Canadians found many different ways to celebrate.

Here in Newmarket-Aurora, I wanted to commemorate this important milestone in Canadian history by awarding 150 outstanding volunteers in our community with the Member of Parliament’s Canada150 Medal for Volunteer Service. Volunteers are the backbone of our community and indeed our country. They are blankets for the cold, food for the hungry, and a friend to those in need. They are our neighbours and our family. Their steadfast determination to help those around them, their kind-heartedness and selflessness in the drive make our community better inspires all of us. It is because of them that Newmarket-Aurora is the best place to live in Canada, and why I am proud to be raising my family here too. It was an honour and privilege to recognize these 150 individuals who do so much for our community. To them, I say – Thank you and Congratulations.

I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone here in Newmarket-Aurora a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Season’s Greetings. The Christmas Holiday season is always a special time of the year to meet with friends and family, and remember loved ones near and far away.

My boys, Kolton and Kash are always excited for Christmas. I am grateful for the time I get to spend with them and my wife Andrea. It is important that we also take time to remember those who need help at this time of year. Christmas, unfortunately, is not a positive time of year for all. Please do what you can to help others at this time.

The New Year is also a wonderful time to appreciate and give thanks to the many gifted and talented people who work so hard in our community, tirelessly giving of their time and service to others in order to make Newmarket-Aurora a better place to live.

I wish you all the best for 2018. May the New Year bring much happiness and prosperity, and may you be successful in all your endeavours.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with Federal Matters. We are located at 16600Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

Readers Comments (0)