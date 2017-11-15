SENIOR SCAPE

November 15, 2017

By Jan Freedman

Now that we’re in November, thoughts will turn to Remembrance Day on the 11th and the gratitude we owe to so many veterans and their families.

Even if you’re a peace loving, anti war aging hippie, like I am, you must acknowledge how much thanks we owe to all the soldiers who fought so unselfishly in the wars our country has been involved in, particularly the two World Wars.

In those wars the enemy was clearly identifiable and defeating them so crucial to allowing us to have the freedoms we enjoy today.Wear your poppy with pride to acknowledge your gratitude to the brave men and women who sacrificed for us all.

With Halloween now behind us, thoughts will turn to the next big celebration—Christmas. This year the Aurora Seniors’ Association will be doing something different by hosting our annual Christmas Dinner at the Aurora Royal Canadian Legion at 89 Industrial Parkway. This event is very popular and always sells out, so moving it to a larger venue where we can seat more people makes perfect sense.Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members and available only until 4pm on Friday, December 1.

The extensive menu will include Caesar Salad, Roast Beef, Roast Turkey with Sage Stuffing, Gravy, Horseradish, Mashed Potatoes, Garden Fresh Vegetables, Penne (pasta) with a Tomato Sauce, Rolls and Butter, Dessert Squares and Tea and Coffee.

The bar will be open between 5:30-8:30 pm. This year’s entertainer is Vivianna who will be bringing her Holiday Show. She is hugely popular and greatly in demand.She performed for us once during the summer and had people on their feet dancing. She is expected to include some all-time greatest hits too with a hint of Latin flair. Be sure to get your tickets early as they will sell out and you don’t want to be disappointed.

The Christmas Dinner is but one of the Special Events that are planned and coordinated by the Centre’s Special Events’ Committee.

When I first joined this Committee several years ago, we had a Special Event almost every month. However, these events take a lot of time to organize and they require people willing to work on each event from the conceptualization stage and planning to organizing all the event details. We seem to be able to attract people willing to help, but are having difficulty finding people who will take the lead-lots of drones but few Queen Bees.

We need leaders and facilitators to volunteer their time so that we can continue to have these events which wonderfully augment the many, varied programs offered at the Centre. If you think that you may be the leader(s) that we are looking for, please give your name to the wonderful ladies at the desk or to Carol Hedenberg. Thank you!

Keep your eyes and ears open throughout December as there are several extra activities planned for members only. We want to be sure that our members whose families are far away have lots of great activities to engage in during the holiday season.

HAPPENINGS AT THE SENIORS’ CENTRE

CHRISTMAS DINNER — as mentioned above, will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Industrial Parkway North, on Wednesday, December 13. Tickets are available until December 1.

POSTURE CLINIC AND FALLS PREVENTION — November is the month for falls prevention and there will be a free posture assessment on Thursday, November 30 from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m.

I HEAR THE BELLS — this is the title of the Evergreen Choir’s Christmas Concert on December 9 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available from the reception desk at the Centre.

NEW YEAR’S DINNER AND DANCE — will be held on New Year’s Eve, December 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are available from the reception desk at the Centre and cost $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

WEEKLY ACTIVITIES — Our weekly activities continue, activities such as pickleball, billiards, mahjongg, scrabble, etc. Come out and join in.

For more information on the Aurora Seniors’ Centre and all it has to offer, drop by 90 John West Way, or call 905-726-4767 between 9 am and 4 pm Monday to Friday.

