MP’S REPORT: Plan for “Real Change” is Working

November 15, 2017

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

The past few weeks in Ottawa have been full of exciting news as our government has been hard at work for all Canadians. I am proud to be working to represent our community in the House of Commons.

Parliament Hill has witnessed a flurry of activity in recent weeks as the construction of the first ever public skating rink is underway. From December 1st to December 31st, the rink on the lawn of Parliament Hill will play host to a number of exciting events in celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation.

As we mark the two-year point into our mandate, I am proud to share with the news that our plan for real change is working. Today more Canadians have a job, we have the fastest growing economy in the G7 and we are investing in our long-term future. With positive economic outcomes, we are re-investing into our economy to benefit the middle class and those working hard to join it.

In our government’s Fall Economic Statement, we announced that we are strengthening the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) to make sure it keeps pace with the rising cost of living, making annual increases starting in July 2018 – two years ahead of schedule. Across our country, 3.4 million Canadians have benefited from more support with the CCB and locally over 10,000 families have received the CCB with an average payout of $510 in 2017.

Beginning next year, a single parent making $35,000 with two children will receive up to $560 more, tax free.

I am a member of the International Trade Committee. We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at a special joint committee meeting of the International Trade, Foreign Affairs, and Defence Committees. I had the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister how the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement will eliminate trade barriers and create economic opportunities for businesses in both of our nations.

While the previous weeks have been busy in Ottawa, the weekends have been full of important events here at home.

Recently,Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home celebrated a significant milestone – their 175th anniversary. For 175 years, they have been an integral part of Newmarket and Aurora, providing full services to our community for their funeral needs. Congratulations and thank you for all the great work that you do!

On Saturday. October 21, I was pleased to attend the 6th Annual Hillary House Ball hosted by the Aurora Historical Society. One of Aurora’s most significant landmarks, the Hillary House National Historic Site is an integral part of our community. Each year the event is an evening to remember. A sincere thank you to the Aurora Historical Society for their ongoing efforts and commitment to the preservation of Hillary House.

On November 4, I attended the Remembrance Dinner and Ceremony at the Aurora Legion Branch #385. The evening was an opportunity for us to reflect upon the sacrifice made by those who gave their lives for the causes of freedom, peace, and the values we cherish. It was great to see our community come together to honour our brave women and men in uniform. Congratulations to all on a successful event. My wife Andrea and I were honoured to attend.

The Aurora Sports Hall of Fame held their annual Induction Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, November 8, at St. Andrew’s College. The evening was full of celebration and joy as our community came together to honour our local sporting heroes for their outstanding athletic achievements. This year’s inductees included Mike Palmateer (hockey), Bob Wall (hockey), the late William Fleury (cricket) and Dan Thompson. A special thanks to all those who worked tirelessly to make the 5th annual Induction Celebration a resounding success.

Finally, on a chilly Saturday morning, our community came together in tremendous numbers to pause in silence and remember those who have fought for our freedom. The Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony in Aurora was held at the Cenotaph and saw a flyover of a C-130 Hercules during the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. A sincere thank you to the Aurora Royal Canadian Legion Branch #385, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Queens York Rangers, and Cadets who played an integral part in making the Remembrance Day events possible.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with Federal Matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

