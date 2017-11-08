Kudos to Council over Christmas Tree Lighting

November 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
I would like to thank particularly Councillor Harold Kim for putting forth the motion to reinstate calling the centrepiece of the ceremony a Christmas Tree which it has been called for as long as I can remember and I am a senior citizen.
There has been some that have wanted to remove the word “Christmas” completely out of existence, but I want to thank this Council for bringing it back as it has been a long held tradition in our country that certainly goes back before I was born.
I appreciate that the majority could agree to reinstate this as it means something to me.
Blessings to all of you.
Mary Martin
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.