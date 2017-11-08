Letters

Kudos to Council over Christmas Tree Lighting

November 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

I would like to thank particularly Councillor Harold Kim for putting forth the motion to reinstate calling the centrepiece of the ceremony a Christmas Tree which it has been called for as long as I can remember and I am a senior citizen.
There has been some that have wanted to remove the word “Christmas” completely out of existence, but I want to thank this Council for bringing it back as it has been a long held tradition in our country that certainly goes back before I was born.
I appreciate that the majority could agree to reinstate this as it means something to me.
Blessings to all of you.

Mary Martin
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-11-09-12

The Century of Sergeant Strange

"You joined up to get a husband." Nearly eighty years later these words still ring in the ears of centenarian Sgt. Peggy Strange.

2017-11-09-15

Yonge Street banners pay tribute to fallen Andreans

November is here and it is time to Remember. Last week, the Royal Canadian Legion, in...

3.1% tax increase considered as budget talks begin

Aurora residents could face a minimum 2.9 per cent increase on the municipal portion of their tax bill in 2018.

Tigers’ powerplay crushes Spirit

A quiet week for the Aurora Tigers was anything but on Saturday night in Stouffville.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open