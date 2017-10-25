Letters

Tax changes will lead to “doctor exodus

October 25, 2017   ·   0 Comments

This letter expresses my great concern for the threat to local health care from proposed tax changes.
Provincial and federal Liberal policies toward doctors are jeopardizing front-line health care at a time our population is aging. According to my own Newmarket GP, more than 20 have left general practice in our area alone. They have gone into such areas as health care administration (i.e. bureaucracy), and laser and cosmetic surgery.
Try getting comprehensive care there when you or your children need it.
My doctor, who works tirelessly, makes less than $100,000 net take-home. From overall revenues, he and his fellow walk-in physicians pay for staff, facility costs, insurance, etc. Salary increases have largely been dormant, so in 2004 physicians were given the capacity, as self-employed professionals, to incorporate. From this flowed tax benefits to mitigate loss of salary gains. Incorporation helped front-line GPs meet rising expenses, and try to put some away for retirement.
Now Minister Morneau labels doctors “tax cheats” and proposes eliminating incorporation for them. What one Liberal government gives, the other takes away.
Get ready. More doctors will leave the front lines of health care. And then, as the old ad says, “Who ya gonna call?”

Richard Doust
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-10-26-01

Hotel breaks ground with 12 month completion target

Aurora to cut two Council positions for 2018 election

Your decision in next fall’s municipal election just got easier – or more difficult, depending on your perspective. Council voted Tuesday night to reduce its...

Police to overhaul services for sexual assault victims

A review of sexual assault cases previously classified as “unfounded” has led the York Regional Police to institute an action plan to meet victims’ needs.

2017-10-26-02

Hurricanes down Tigers in annual Pink in the Rink game

On a night where hockey played second fiddle, the Newmarket Hurricanes quietly took over...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open