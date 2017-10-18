Robbery suspect threatened to burn victim, Police say

October 18, 2017

A 40-year-old man is wanted following a violent robbery in Aurora during which York Regional Police allege the victim was doused with gasoline and threatened with a lighter.

James Lawrence of no fixed address faces multiple charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000 and bodily harm.

On Friday, October 6, Police responded to a robbery in the area of Bathurst Street and McClellan Way.

Investigators have since determined that shortly before police were called, the suspect made a demand for cash from the victim.

“The victim, who is known to the suspect, refused to comply,” said Constable Andy Pattenden. “The suspect then assaulted the victim, poured gasoline on him, then held up a lighter and threatened further harm. The suspect stole a quantity of cash, as well as a mobile phone which he destroyed.”

Police say the suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141, or provide their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.1800222TIPS.com, or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

