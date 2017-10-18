General News » News

Robbery suspect threatened to burn victim, Police say

October 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 40-year-old man is wanted following a violent robbery in Aurora during which York Regional Police allege the victim was doused with gasoline and threatened with a lighter.
James Lawrence of no fixed address faces multiple charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000 and bodily harm.
On Friday, October 6, Police responded to a robbery in the area of Bathurst Street and McClellan Way. 04
Investigators have since determined that shortly before police were called, the suspect made a demand for cash from the victim.
“The victim, who is known to the suspect, refused to comply,” said Constable Andy Pattenden. “The suspect then assaulted the victim, poured gasoline on him, then held up a lighter and threatened further harm. The suspect stole a quantity of cash, as well as a mobile phone which he destroyed.”
Police say the suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141, or provide their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.1800222TIPS.com, or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-10-19-01

Accessibility advocates hail opening of Diamond Jubilee Park

Local pot store could be up in smoke before it even happens

Opt-out provision could nip local LCBO-style recreational marijuana store in the bud before 2018 roll-out.

Council to mull reduction from eight members to six

Almost two-thirds of voters in the 2014 Municipal Election voted in favour of reducing the size of Council from eight members plus the Mayor to six, but...

2017-10-19-07

Tigers holding on to OJHL North lead

The local rivals meet each other for the first time this season on Thursday, when the Hurricanes host the annual Pink in the Rink charity game at the Ray Twinney Complex.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open