Let Council know where you stand on stable neighbourhoods: reader

October 18, 2017

Changing the By-laws regarding newer homes being built in “stable” neighbourhoods has been on the minds of many residents for some time.

The motion being brought to council on October 24 by Councillor Gaertner echoes the sentiment of many of us (residents) in these older neighbourhoods who are baffled and dismayed by current development.

Full disclosure: I have been canvassing on behalf of this cause and speaking with homeowners on both sides of Yonge Street to raise awareness about it.

I was surprised and reassured at the response of a strong majority in favour of changing the building By-laws for older neighbourhoods on the official plan.

While change and new construction are inevitable, we as citizens and property owners need to send a clear message to council that any new building in older parts of town should be compatible with the existing neighbourhood through the use of materials, style, site plan control, and general design.

Many homeowners do not realize that they have a say in how the character of our neighbourhoods can be preserved and this is our opportunity to do so.

I moved here because of the vibrancy of Aurora’s established neighbourhoods, a sentiment reiterated to me over and over as I canvassed. For that reason, I urge council members to consider this motion as an important step in revisiting the Official Plan and to conduct a study of the By-laws to help protect these areas so that future development is sensitive to their specific attributes.

To my neighbours in “stable” neighbourhoods, I urge you to let our elected officials know where you stand.

Come to Council on October 24 at 7 p.m. and/or contact our elected official by email.

N. Asselin

Aurora

