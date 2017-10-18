Letters

Festival of Authors event was “magical”

October 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Aurora was magical when the International Festival of Authors brought poet extraordinaire Gwen Benaway to our community (Wednesday, October 11). The event was co-hosted by Aurora Public Library and the Aurora Cultural Centre and took place at the ACC in the beautiful Brevik Hall.
Brock Weir (The Auroran) generously brought his skills as a seasoned journalist to the event as our interviewer.
This was a challenging interview. Gwen is a young trans, Indigenous/Métis poet; age 30 with three books already published and one coming out in 2018. CBC has noted her as one of the top Canadian authors to keep on your radar.
The questions and comfort level for both author and audience rested in the skill-set of the interviewer. Brock was amazing. He truly listened; and in listening, his questions brought out the very best in our IFOA author and the very best in our community.
When you listen; when you ask with interest and integrity, magic happens.
Thank you, Brock, for bringing us “Gwen” in such a profound way.

Reccia Mandelcorn
Aurora Public Library

Jane Taylor
Aurora Cultural Centre

(Editor’s Note: Thank you both for the invitation to participate. It was an honour.)

         

