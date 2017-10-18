IN GOOD COMPANY

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

I was lucky to meet many talented and intelligent women last week at the Women’s Business Summit hosted by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce.

I had the chance to chat with many of the participants and it was interesting to learn more about their businesses. It was wonderful to see the terrific turnout of such a strong group of entrepreneurs and business leaders who gathered to learn more about best business practices and to create a network of professionals.

I’ve also had a chance to accompany Economic Development staff on visits to our local business community. This is a great networking opportunity that allows me to personally connect with business owners and their teamsto learn more about their objectives, goals and long-term vision. It also gives me a chance to discuss the many positive aspects of doing business in Aurora and how Town staff can help provide support to local businesses.

Celebrate and appreciate Aurora Public Library during Ontario Public Library Week from October 15 to 21. Discover the possibilities, learn more about any topic and delve into a realm of imagination and exploration by visiting the library.

I encourage you to use the available resources to access information, gain knowledge or explore new concepts. The library is a great place to inspire youth and help children learn more about almost every topic! For more information visit aurorapl.ca.

I am also pleased to mention that Aurora Town Council donated the naming rights to the Trailhead Parkette in support of the Regional Cancer Care Program at Southlake Regional Health Centre. The parkette is located in the subdivision at St. John’s Sideroad and Thomas Phillip Drive. The donation of naming rights was part of the live auction at the 2017 Black Tie Gala for the Southlake Foundation.

Are you up for the challenge of balancing the Town’s 2018 Budget? Participate in the online budgeting tool and enter into a contest to win $250 towards your municipal tax account (or equivalent). Experience the unique process of creating a fair and balanced budget while incorporating the needs of our community. I look forward to seeing your suggestions and comments. The deadline to participate is Tuesday, October 31. Visit aurora.citizenbudget.com and take the survey today! If you’d like to attend a budget meeting visit aurora.ca/budget2018 for a list of dates and times.

Celebrate Halloween with family and friends at Aurora’s Haunted Forest! Discover the spooky trails, decorated scenery and fun activities.Enjoy an event that has been acclaimed as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario. Join us at Sheppard’s Bush on Saturday, October 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wristbands for this event are sold in advance and are non-refundable. Purchase your wristband for $5 per person at Town Hall, the Aurora Family Leisure Centre and the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex. For more details, visit aurora.ca/hauntedforest.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the Town’s bi-weekly Notice Board published in The Auroran, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly Town e-newsletter, Aurora Matters.

I am always open and willing to communicate with residents. Ask a question or set-up an appointment to speak with me in-person by emailing mayor@aurora.ca or calling my office at 905-726-4741. I am always happy to hear from you!

I also have a monthly radio spot on 105.9 The Region called Mayors in the Morning. This is one of the great ways that helps me to stay connected to our community. During this radio program, please email, tweet or call in any questions about our Town. To view airtimes, visit 1059theregion.com/mayors.

Have a wonderful week!

