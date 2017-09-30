Volunteers needed to sell pink ribbons

September 29, 2017 · 0 Comments
Chances are that someone in your life has or will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women in Canada. When loved ones are diagnosed with or die from cancer, we want to do something to help or honour them.
The Canadian Cancer Society wants people in Aurora to know how they can take action against breast cancer.
This October, by volunteering just a few hours of their time to sell pink ribbons, residents can save lives and help people who are living with cancer now.
Money raised during our pink ribbon campaign helps the Canadian Cancer Society educate women about breast screening, fund life-saving research and provide support services for those living with the disease.
Volunteers are essential to the success of this campaign, and we need people between September 28-October 1, and October 12 to October 15.
Those interested can register today at myccsschedule.ca and click on Holland River or call Karen Beaulieu at: 905-830-0447 ext. 3833.
Karen Beaulieu
Canadian Cancer Society Holland River Community Office
You must be logged in to post a comment.