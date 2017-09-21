MP’S REPORT

September 21, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

Aurora has been the host to many exciting events as the fall approaches and we all get back to our routines.

This past weekend, I was honoured to head over to the Aurora Community Centre ice along with other dignitaries and special guests for the official puck drop to kick off the 50th Anniversary of the Aurora Tigers Hockey Team.

I enjoyed meeting players from the original season and other alumni, including former Leaf Mike Johnson.

I am very much looking forward to this hockey season. The team looks great, and I encourage everyone to come on out and support the team in this important year. You will not be disappointed. Check out the schedule and other important dates at: auroratigers.pointstreaksites.com

The 29th Magna Hoedown was held on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16, and once again it was an incredible success raising $534,000 for local charities.

It was a remarkable event with over 700 volunteers ensuring the event went off without a hitch.

I know how hard all the volunteers work leading up to the event, selling tickets and promoting the raffle – so congratulations to all of you! Also, big congratulations to Magna International, for continuing to be the community leaders they are – many employees also volunteer at the event itself, and we are lucky to have their commitment to our community. Thanks to all. ‎

On Monday, September 18, Parliament resumed for the fall session. The first order of business in the House of Commons was to pay tribute to a dear friend, Arnold Chan – MP Scarborough-Agincourt who recently passed away following his battle with cancer.

I was proud to see my colleagues from all sides of the House rise to share their memories of MP Chan and honour his remarkable service to Canada. My deepest sympathies go out to his wife Jean and their three sons.

Rest in peace, Arnold.

This week, our community said thank you to Dr. Dave Williams, outgoing President & CEO of Southlake Regional Health Centre.

I would like to thank Dr. Williams for his service to our community and for his outstanding leadership at Southlake Regional Health Centre. I would like to join the countless others congratulating him on his tenure at the hospital, and to wish him all my best in his future endeavours.

Finally, I would like to thank our community for the incredible response to the Canada 150 Medal nomination program.

We really do have so many people who contribute their time and effort to our community here. I am pleased to announce that successful recipients will be notified shortly along with details of the upcoming medal ceremony to be held in Newmarket-Aurora.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with Federal Matters.

We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

