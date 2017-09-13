Letters

Aurora’s Multicultural Festival was a big success: reader

September 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

On Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, the Aurora’s Multicultural Festival took place in the Town Park.
There was a significant number of cultures represented at the festival.
For example, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Cameroon, Scottish, Korean, and South Asian cultures attended the event.
The festival provided the different cultures that live in Aurora and the surrounding area, an opportunity to display their customs and social traits.
For example, songs and dances were performed by the different groups at the Park’s band shell. Delicious samples of the cultural food dishes could be found in the Armory.
At the Town Park, the citizens of Aurora and York Region could mix and mingle with many people and find out more about the cultural diversity of their Town.
Over the past decade, the demographic composition of the town has changed. International immigration, into the York Region, has been heavy at times and the origin of the newcomers to the Region has been from Asia and from other new non-traditional source countries. The festival was a positive way to celebrate our social and cultural differences.
Diversity is a strength for our society.
Congratulations to the people that organized this event, it was a big success!

Jim Jackson
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-09-14-02

“Hope” springs for Hospice King-Aurora-Richmond Hill

After 35 years serving our community, Hospice moves forward as "Hope House"

A simple lock can make a difference when it comes to your property rights, Councillors contend

Sitting at the Committee level last week, some Council members questioned the fairness of a series of new protocols on property access by bylaw officers.

Community engagement coming for next phase of Library Square

Community engagement on the future of development of Library Square could resume as early as next week following Council's approval.

Carmen Whelan, of Silhouettes of York, competes in the women's senior high performance ribbon and club event at the 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics Canadian Championships at the Kinsmen Sports Centre in Edmonton, Alberta on May 20, 2017. (GCG PHOTO: Dave Holland)

Whelan representing Canada on world stage

Earning the crown of the queen of Canadian rhythmic gymnastics earlier this summer, Carmen Whelan now has her sights set on the world stage.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open