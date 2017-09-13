Aurora’s Multicultural Festival was a big success: reader

September 13, 2017 · 0 Comments
On Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, the Aurora’s Multicultural Festival took place in the Town Park.
There was a significant number of cultures represented at the festival.
For example, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Cameroon, Scottish, Korean, and South Asian cultures attended the event.
The festival provided the different cultures that live in Aurora and the surrounding area, an opportunity to display their customs and social traits.
For example, songs and dances were performed by the different groups at the Park’s band shell. Delicious samples of the cultural food dishes could be found in the Armory.
At the Town Park, the citizens of Aurora and York Region could mix and mingle with many people and find out more about the cultural diversity of their Town.
Over the past decade, the demographic composition of the town has changed. International immigration, into the York Region, has been heavy at times and the origin of the newcomers to the Region has been from Asia and from other new non-traditional source countries. The festival was a positive way to celebrate our social and cultural differences.
Diversity is a strength for our society.
Congratulations to the people that organized this event, it was a big success!
Jim Jackson
Aurora
